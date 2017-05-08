Monday, 08 May 2017

Advertise with us
Book an ad

Quality flowers for all occasions to suit you

Quality flowers for all occasions to suit you

FERRY Lane Florist is a family-run business established in January 2006 and can be found opposite the John Barleycorn public house in Manor Road, Goring.

We are proud of our
reputation for offering a
professional and bespoke service providing quality flowers for all occasions.

In addition we stock houseplants, faux flowers and complementary products including candles, soaps, teddy bears, helium balloons, greetings cards and quality gifts.

Ferry Lane Florist offers an e-commerce website at www.ferrylaneflorist.co.uk and an excellent same-day delivery service.

We can be contacted on (01491) 871982 or freephone 0800 389 2033 or by email at ferrylaneflorist@gmail.com

Keep It Local

Looking for a job?

Brewery Driver

Location Marlow Bottom

We are a large micro-brewery, based in Marlow, who produce and distribute real ale. We are looking for someone full ...

 

Receptionist & Cover Supervisor

Location Reading

The Langtree School seek to fill the following vacancies: Part-time Receptionist - Grade 4 (15,807 - £16,491) pro rata ...

 

Sales /Admin Assistant

Location Henley-on-Thames

Part-time Sales/Admin Assistant We currently have a vacancy for a part-time Sales/Admin Assistant for the Henley ...

 

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33