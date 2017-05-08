Café and restaurant by the Thames is the ideal spot

SITUATED near the River Thames in Goring, Pierreponts Café and Restaurant serves fresh and locally sourced breakfast, brunch, lunch and afternoon tea that draws people in and keeps loyal locals coming back time and time again.

Breakfast offers a wide selection, from their indulgent French toast with maple syrup, bananas and bacon, to simple egg and soldiers with fresh smoothies and juices.

Lunch is great too, with dishes like avocado on toast with smoked salmon and poached egg or spinach pancake with chorizo — plus a host of specials that change depending on what produce is available locally.

There’s also always plenty on the bar to choose from, such as chilli and fennel sausage rolls, freshly made scotch eggs, sweet and savoury tarts, amazing salads and a huge range of cakes and pastries.

All of the ingredients are fresh and everything is sourced from as nearby as possible, helping to build Pierreponts’ reputation as one of the best places to eat in and around Reading and Oxford.

Whether you’re popping by in the morning, visiting for a leisurely lunch or having a spot of dinner at their convivial Friday evenings, you’ll be sure to get a warm welcome and some fantastic food.

For more information, visit www.pierreponts.co.uk