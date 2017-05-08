Café and restaurant by the Thames is the ideal spot

'Team Ruby' offer the personal touch
STEP away from online shopping and dare to venture out to your local independent boutique. Come and ... [more]
Monday, 08 May 2017
08/05/2017
SITUATED near the River Thames in Goring, Pierreponts Café and Restaurant serves fresh and locally sourced breakfast, brunch, lunch and afternoon tea that draws people in and keeps loyal locals coming back time and time again.
Breakfast offers a wide selection, from their indulgent French toast with maple syrup, bananas and bacon, to simple egg and soldiers with fresh smoothies and juices.
Lunch is great too, with dishes like avocado on toast with smoked salmon and poached egg or spinach pancake with chorizo — plus a host of specials that change depending on what produce is available locally.
There’s also always plenty on the bar to choose from, such as chilli and fennel sausage rolls, freshly made scotch eggs, sweet and savoury tarts, amazing salads and a huge range of cakes and pastries.
All of the ingredients are fresh and everything is sourced from as nearby as possible, helping to build Pierreponts’ reputation as one of the best places to eat in and around Reading and Oxford.
Whether you’re popping by in the morning, visiting for a leisurely lunch or having a spot of dinner at their convivial Friday evenings, you’ll be sure to get a warm welcome and some fantastic food.
For more information, visit www.pierreponts.co.uk
'Team Ruby' offer the personal touch
STEP away from online shopping and dare to venture out to your local independent boutique. Come and ... [more]
Wealth of experience that works for you
JACKSON-STOPS & Staff in High Street, Goring, is one of six offices covering the south of England ... [more]
Award-winning pub is now a 'must visit'
THE Catherine Wheel is an 18th century award-winning alehouse located two minutes’ walk from the ... [more]
Looking for a job?
Location Marlow Bottom
We are a large micro-brewery, based in Marlow, who produce and distribute real ale. We are looking for someone full ...
Receptionist & Cover Supervisor
Location Reading
The Langtree School seek to fill the following vacancies: Part-time Receptionist - Grade 4 (15,807 - £16,491) pro rata ...
Location Henley-on-Thames
Part-time Sales/Admin Assistant We currently have a vacancy for a part-time Sales/Admin Assistant for the Henley ...