Pub has a new lunch menu to enjoy

Monday, 29 May 2017
THE Partridge has high principles when it comes to sourcing its ingredients.
We procure all our ingredients based on highly ethical and sustainable criteria and are also very understanding and accommodating of any dietary requirements.
We have been in Wallingford for nearly five years and have recently launched a new lunch menu.
We also specialise in intimate dining, steaks, group bookings, local produce, dietary requirements,
pre-theatre meals, Sunday roast, weddings and corporate events.
We will be at Wallingford Carnival on Saturday, June 17, with our famous pulled pork stall and will also have gluten-free and vegetarian options available.
You will also find us at most of the town’s events, including the cycling festival, Bunkfest, fireworks and the Christmas festival.
If you have an event you think we could be a part of, please get in touch.
Please call or email if there is anything about your event you would like to add a personal touch to.
We also offer accommodation with very reasonable rates and availability that is easy to check online.
You can also book the restaurant on our website. Check out our reviews online.
