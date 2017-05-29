Hatmaker offers a unique bespoke service

LOUISE Claire Millinery is a leading independent milliner based in Wallingford for the last 15 years, stocking designs from renowned milliners.

They also provide their own unique bespoke service, where they work closely with the client at a few stages during the blocking and finishing of their individual piece.

This must-visit boutique boasts more than 1,200 hats and fascinators in a myriad of styles and colours, suitable for enhancing every possible kind of occasion wear.

It is the first port of call for ladies who love to dress with style and who appreciate the beautiful adornment that the perfect headwear creates.

Louise Claire Millinery encourages you to bring along your outfit to the boutique. They will then help you to choose exactly the right hat or fascinator to suit both you and your special occasion.

To hire and purchase, visit Louise Claire Millinery at 36 St Mary’s Street, Wallingford, OX10 0EU.

For more information call (01491) 826244 or visit www.

louiseclairemillinery.co.uk

Find us on Twitter at @L_C_Millinery and on Facebook under “Louise Claire Millinery”.