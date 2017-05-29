Hatmaker offers a unique bespoke service
LOUISE Claire Millinery is a leading independent milliner based in Wallingford for the last 15 ... [more]
Monday, 29 May 2017
29/05/2017
WALLINGFORD Butchers is just the shop you should be heading to if you need meats for a barbecue.
Owners Terry Colby and Tom Orpwood are hoping for a blazing hot summer because they have put together barbecue packs for any occasion, large or small.
These can contain everything sausages and burgers, some of which are gluten-free, to spatchcock chickens in a range of marinades to butterfly lamb leg and beef short ribs.
Juicy steaks cut from Scottish grass-fed beef that they hang on the bone to enhance flavour and tenderness are a big favourite.
Perhaps a Sunday roast is what you are looking for? Well. a whole range of cuts from local free-range pork and lamb are always on display, as well as Scottish beef.
You will also find they have a very well-stocked fish counter often offering John Dory, hake, mussels, soles, mackerel and octopus, to name just a few. With deliveries four times a week they can usually supply any produce not in stock.
A big selection of the best British and continental cheeses are also stocked — some from very local producers.
This is just a small selection of what is available in store, you really should go and have a look for yourselves.
Give us a call on (01491) 833553 for any orders, email wallingfordbutchers@
gmail.com or visit www.
wallingfordbutchers.co.uk
Hatmaker offers a unique bespoke service
LOUISE Claire Millinery is a leading independent milliner based in Wallingford for the last 15 ... [more]
The perfect shop for all your BBQ needs
WALLINGFORD Butchers is just the shop you should be heading to if you need meats for a barbecue. ... [more]
Decades of flooring experience
MASTERFLOORS is a small independent local business based in Wallingford, Oxfordshire, and ... [more]
Looking for a job?
Location Reading
The Langtree School - putting learning first - seek a part-time Teacher of Art MPS Required from 1st September 2017 or ...
Bar, Waiting, Chef, Porters - Henley Royal Regatta
Location Cheltenham
• RECRUITING NOW • HENLEY ROYAL REGATTA Wednesday 29th June – Sunday 3rd July 2016 Henley Royal Regatta is undoubtedly ...
Location Reading
The Oratory School a Catholic independent boarding and day school for boys aged 11 to 18, has Support Staff Vacancies. ...