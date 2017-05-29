Monday, 29 May 2017

The perfect shop for all your BBQ needs

WALLINGFORD Butchers is just the shop you should be heading to if you need meats for a barbecue.

Owners Terry Colby and Tom Orpwood are hoping for a blazing hot summer because they have put together barbecue packs for any occasion, large or small.

These can contain everything sausages and burgers, some of which are gluten-free, to spatchcock chickens in a range of marinades to butterfly lamb leg and beef short ribs.

Juicy steaks cut from Scottish grass-fed beef that they hang on the bone to enhance flavour and tenderness are a big favourite.

Perhaps a Sunday roast is what you are looking for? Well. a whole range of cuts from local free-range pork and lamb are always on display, as well as Scottish beef.

You will also find they have a very well-stocked fish counter often offering John Dory, hake, mussels, soles, mackerel and octopus, to name just a few. With deliveries four times a week they can usually supply any produce not in stock.

A big selection of the best British and continental cheeses are also stocked — some from very local producers.

This is just a small selection of what is available in store, you really should go and have a look for yourselves.

