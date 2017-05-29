Hatmaker offers a unique bespoke service
LOUISE Claire Millinery is a leading independent milliner based in Wallingford for the last 15 ... [more]
Monday, 29 May 2017
MASTERFLOORS is a small independent local business based in Wallingford, Oxfordshire, and established in 1984.
We offer a friendly, personal service with great attention to detail. All products available can be supplied and fitted by our skilled and experienced fitters. We offer free
no-obligation estimates.
If you cannot see what you are looking for please call us or call in as we have more than 40 years’ experience in the flooring trade.
We have recently moved down the road to 20 St Martin’s Street, opposite Pettits. As Wallingford’s friendliest carpet suppliers and fitters, we offer a wide variety of different types and qualities of carpets from 100 per cent wool, to 100 per cent man-made, plus 80/20 twists (80 per cent wool, 20 per cent man-made).
There are many different textures, colours and patterns to suit all rooms and areas for domestic, heavy domestic and contract use.
Roger Oates designs blend the quality of the past with the freshness of the future. Their striking runners for halls and stairs are warm and inviting.
Produced with 100 per cent wool they transform your hall and stairway, adding the perfect welcoming touch.
The perfect shop for all your BBQ needs
WALLINGFORD Butchers is just the shop you should be heading to if you need meats for a barbecue. ... [more]
Decades of flooring experience
