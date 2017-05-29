Monday, 29 May 2017

Couple delighted to have taken over long-established business

THE Flower & Gift Studio is a long-established business which is under new ownership.

Sarah and Gareth Bird are delighted to have taken over the reins with their fully qualified enthusiastic and friendly team.

They offer a wide range of high quality gifts and fresh flowers — traditional, tropical and contemporary — delivered locally, nationally and internationally.

Create beautiful floral arrangements accompanied if required with charming gifts for all those special occasions.

Enjoy our vintage tea café, called Petals Tea Room, providing its own homemade delicious cakes and biscuits with an excellent selection of teas, coffees and other beverages, all to be savoured in a lovely environment surrounded by the scent of beautiful flowers. We offer a personalised wedding service where we take pride in helping you make your wedding day a special and memorable occasion.

We have a fabulous portfolio displaying our work at a range of venues such as Blenheim Palace, National Trust properties, hotels, marquees and registered or civil offices.

We now offer a payment plan for all those “organised brides” who book well in advance.

You can pay for your wedding flowers monthly to spread the cost right up to a fortnight before your special day. Interest-free of course!

Please visit our website at www.studioflowers.co.uk for full details of our services or call us on (01491) 825365.

