Benson shop has lived up to its own name

FOLLOWING its establishment eight years ago, Revival in Benson has undergone its very own revival!

Continuing as the Annie Sloan Chalk Paint™ supplier for the area, and still running its successful monthly painting workshops, Revival is showcasing some exciting new arrivals.

Until now, Bells & Whistles has offered a monthly pop-up shop, selling stylish Italian clothing. This has proved so popular that it is now a permanent fixture within Revival — in a designated boutique area with jewellery, handbags and accessories.

The ever-popular Bells & Whistles organic candles will still be available with an extended range of fragrances.

In addition, Revival is proud to announce it has become a brand ambassador for the renowned range of pottery and accessories by Susie Watson Designs.

This exciting venture also includes her full range of fabrics and wallpapers, which will enhance the new interior design service Revival will be offering.

An ever-changing range of painted furniture and home accessories, together with Annie Sloan brushes, waxes, books and stencils will continue to be available.

With a free car park opposite the shop, Revival is your go-to destination for yourself and your home!

Revival is located at 33B High Street, Benson, Wallingford, OX10 6RP.

For more information, call (01491) 832080 or visit the Revival Benson Village page on Facebook.