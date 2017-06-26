Wooden floors on your doorstep

VISITING Upton Wood Flooring in Peppard Common makes you realise that you don’t have go to London to find exciting and interesting wooden floors.

The company specialises in the supply of all types of wooden flooring for both residential and commercial use, often working closely with architects and designers to get the best fit for the project.

They offer more than 150 different wooden floors of all sizes and colours.

However, what makes Upton Wood Flooring different to most flooring companies is that they can make a bespoke floor in the colour of your choice.

Their engineered and solid plank floors, which go up to an enormous 300mm wide, sit alongside their parquet, chevron and end grain block floors.

To complement their existing ranges, they have recently added a line of wooden wall claddings, perfect for feature walls.

The company’s website — www.uptonwood.com — shows some of the products that they offer.

However, to appreciate the true beauty of their range of flooring, visit their newly refurbished showroom at Manor Farm to look at, and discuss, your flooring needs.