Exclusive, superior, essential — discover all the joys of Mallorca

Ever fancied stained glass windows?
DO you want new stained glass windows and doors? Leadcraft Stained Glass offers a complete design ... [more]
Monday, 24 July 2017
24/07/2017
COME and discover Mallorca with us in 2017, writes Heidi Thomas of Mallorca Farmhouses.
We have a portfolio of luxury villas and rustic farmhouses across the island, specialising in the north, near Pollenca, and the south east, near Santanyi and Cala d’Or.
We offer a selection of two- to eight-bedroom properties in our three collections: Exclusive, Superior and Essential. Properties include a private swimming pool, barbecue, maid service, table tennis table, cot, highchair and complimentary WiFi.
For something extra special, we also offer a private catering service, childcare service, hampers and food deliveries to make your stay a more comfortable one.
Whether it is the call of the mountains, the stunning, sandy beaches, the lovely local villages or the luxury international marinas you are looking for, our knowledgeable team will guide you to the most suitable property for your holiday. Check availability and book online at www.mallorca.co.uk, call our office on 0800 121 8992, or come in and see us in person at 38b Church Street, Caversham.
Ever fancied stained glass windows?
DO you want new stained glass windows and doors? Leadcraft Stained Glass offers a complete design ... [more]
Firm's bespoke buildings are built to last
KIDBYS Sheds and Timber Buildings is the oldest timber building company in the Reading area and is ... [more]
'Non-high street' jewellers have a wealth of experience to offer
NASH & CO is a family-run business that prides itself on not being a “high-street” jewellers. The ... [more]
Looking for a job?
Location HENLEY ON THAMES
Savills are seeking a Saturday Assistant for the Residential Sales Team in Henley. The role principally involves ...
Location Reading
Level 3 Nursery Nurses We are currently looking for experienced full-time Nursery Nurses to become part of our friendly ...
Location CROWMARSH
Experienced Credit Controller required as soon as possible. Where: based at our Head Office in Wallingford Hours: 8:30 ...