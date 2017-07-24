Monday, 24 July 2017

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Exclusive, superior, essential — discover all the joys of Mallorca

Exclusive, superior, essential — discover all the joys of Mallorca

COME and discover Mallorca with us in 2017, writes Heidi Thomas of Mallorca Farmhouses.

We have a portfolio of luxury villas and rustic farmhouses across the island, specialising in the north, near Pollenca, and the south east, near Santanyi and Cala d’Or.

We offer a selection of two- to eight-bedroom properties in our three collections: Exclusive, Superior and Essential. Properties include a private swimming pool, barbecue, maid service, table tennis table, cot, highchair and complimentary WiFi.

For something extra special, we also offer a private catering service, childcare service, hampers and food deliveries to make your stay a more comfortable one.

Whether it is the call of the mountains, the stunning, sandy beaches, the lovely local villages or the luxury international marinas you are looking for, our knowledgeable team will guide you to the most suitable property for your holiday. Check availability and book online at www.mallorca.co.uk, call our office on 0800 121 8992, or come in and see us in person at 38b Church Street, Caversham.

Keep It Local

Looking for a job?

Saturday Office Assistant

Location HENLEY ON THAMES

Savills are seeking a Saturday Assistant for the Residential Sales Team in Henley. The role principally involves ...

 

Level 3 Nursery Nurses

Location Reading

Level 3 Nursery Nurses We are currently looking for experienced full-time Nursery Nurses to become part of our friendly ...

 

Credit Controller

Location CROWMARSH

Experienced Credit Controller required as soon as possible. Where: based at our Head Office in Wallingford Hours: 8:30 ...

 

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33