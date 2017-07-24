'Non-high street' jewellers have a wealth of experience to offer

Ever fancied stained glass windows?
24/07/2017
NASH & CO is a family-run business that prides itself on not being a “high-street” jewellers.
The front of house staff, Paul and Daisy, have a wealth of knowledge and experience between them.
Paul has been in the trade for nearly 50 years — 40 of them at Nash & Co — and Daisy for nearly a decade.
During her time at Nash & Co, Daisy has completed her Professional Jewellers Diploma (P. J. Dip) and has trained as a gemmologist with Gem-A, eventually scoring the highest practical paper of 2016 across the 20 countries the examination was sat in.
Nash & Co are dealers in fine secondhand and handmade jewellery who offer the following services:
l Rolex repair service together with other prestigious watches
l Diamond merchants
l Gemmologists
l Purchasers of old gold, platinum and silver
l Goldsmith and silversmith repairs
l Re-stringers
l Probate and insurance valuers.
A spokesman for Nash & Co said: “We are always interested in purchasing secondhand and antique jewellery for our clients. If you are unable to get to us, we’ll come to you. Please call 0118 947 2295 to book an appointment.”
