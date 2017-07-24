Monday, 24 July 2017

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Specialising in body treatments

Specialising in body treatments

LE Masseur Personnel in Caversham is a customer-focused and customer-driven enterprise that has been independently owned and operated since being founded in 2010, specialising in a wide variety of body treatments.

Our fantastic team of highly trained, professional therapists offer a broad range of specialist treatments including sports rehabilitation, deep-tissue and aromatherapy — all of which are tailored to the needs of each individual client with a particular emphasis on their health, wellness and rehabilitation.

Whether it’s a bad back, stress and anxiety, headaches or the dreaded “tech neck”, one of our team members can help.

For more information or to book a consultation, call 0118 9481077, visit www.le-masseur-personnel.com or search “massage reading” on the App Store or Google Play and start feeling like you again.

Keep It Local

Looking for a job?

Saturday Office Assistant

Location HENLEY ON THAMES

Savills are seeking a Saturday Assistant for the Residential Sales Team in Henley. The role principally involves ...

 

Level 3 Nursery Nurses

Location Reading

Level 3 Nursery Nurses We are currently looking for experienced full-time Nursery Nurses to become part of our friendly ...

 

Credit Controller

Location CROWMARSH

Experienced Credit Controller required as soon as possible. Where: based at our Head Office in Wallingford Hours: 8:30 ...

 

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33