Come join our new business venture

Ever fancied stained glass windows?
DO you want new stained glass windows and doors? Leadcraft Stained Glass offers a complete design ... [more]
Monday, 24 July 2017
24/07/2017
AS a family business well established in Caversham for more than 25 years you may already be getting your packaging and storage needs from us but we now also have six brand new business units offering office space and storage all under one roof.
Two of these have already been let, so if you are a new or existing business looking for a work space within a friendly working environment please give us a call now!
What our business units offer you:
l Secure office units with power outlets, heating, lighting and basic broadband WiFi
l All-inclusive price from £200 per calendar month (no worrying about business rates or bills)
l No long-term contract commitment
l Deliveries accepted (forklift and pallet use)
l Kitchen facilities
l CCTV surveillance and fully alarmed warehouse
l Convenient location
l Parking
l Designer services available
Selways is a forward-looking company which is as environmentally friendly and self-sufficient as possible and we are particularly keen to attract companies that share our values.
We offer quality packaging and flexible storage at competitive prices and we have a friendly experienced team delivering excellent service. For more information please visit www.selway.co.uk or call us on 0118 946 2333.
Ever fancied stained glass windows?
DO you want new stained glass windows and doors? Leadcraft Stained Glass offers a complete design ... [more]
Firm's bespoke buildings are built to last
KIDBYS Sheds and Timber Buildings is the oldest timber building company in the Reading area and is ... [more]
'Non-high street' jewellers have a wealth of experience to offer
NASH & CO is a family-run business that prides itself on not being a “high-street” jewellers. The ... [more]
Looking for a job?
Location HENLEY ON THAMES
Savills are seeking a Saturday Assistant for the Residential Sales Team in Henley. The role principally involves ...
Location Reading
Level 3 Nursery Nurses We are currently looking for experienced full-time Nursery Nurses to become part of our friendly ...
Location CROWMARSH
Experienced Credit Controller required as soon as possible. Where: based at our Head Office in Wallingford Hours: 8:30 ...