You'll be floored by our level of service

BEACON Flooring is a family-run business with staff who have more than 60 years’ combined experience in the flooring industry.

They can provide a professional, friendly and impartial service offering free estimates and quotations without obligation.

And together with their sister store in Beaconsfield they can offer a high level of service at a great price.

Beacon Flooring offers a magnificent range of quality carpets, including twist, loop, velvet, berber, manmade carpets —also known as synthetic carpets — and natural plant fibre carpet.

Also available are engineered wood and laminate flooring, as well as vinyl flooring and Karndean.

Free fitting on orders over £150 is available (a stair charge may be applicable). Also, as a member of the Carpet Foundation, Beacon Flooring follow the approved code of practice, meaning you will receive impartial advice on the best carpet for you as well as receiving additional product warranties on products from affiliated manufacturers.

Covering an extensive area with their mobile service, they can bring samples direct to you, so please contact them today for your free quotation at Beacon Flooring, 16 High Street, Goring, RG8 9AR.

Alternatively, call their flooring shop on (01491) 454095 — or email them at beaconflooring@aol.co.uk

You can also view the firm’s Facebook page, read its tweets @BeaconFlooring or browse the website at www.beaconflooring.co.uk

