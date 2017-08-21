Monday, 21 August 2017

Years of pet expertise

PET Country Supplies have been trading for more than 50 years in the village. We offer many years’ experience within the pet supplies market.

We cater for dogs, cats, wild birds, cage birds, small pets, goats, pigs, sheep, horses, cold water and tropical fish.

We are proud sponsors of the local Fish Volunteer Centre bus, dogs for the disabled and the Binfield Heath Dog Show.

This year, we are also supplying the prizes for the Companion Dog Show at the 68th annual Binfield Heath Flower Show on Saturday, August 27, where there will be up to 80 dogs competing across 16 classes.

Check out our fantastic price offers on our website every month at www.pet countrysupplies.co.uk or call 0118 972 3495.

Keep It Local

Looking for a job?

Sous Chef

Location Reading

Sous Chef wanted full-time, permanent position, at the Shoulder of Mutton, Playhatch. For more information visit www....

 

Minibus Driver

Location Moulsford on Thames

Minibus Driver Required for September 2017 Moulsford Preparatory School is looking to appoint a part-time Minibus ...

 

Activity Services Co-ordinator

Location Henley on Thames

ACTIVITY SERVICES CO-ORDINATOR part-time, £11.00 per hour – 15 hours a week We have a great opportunity to appoint an ...

 

