Monday, 21 August 2017

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Village pub has great sense of community

Village pub has great sense of community

THE Hare and Hounds in Sonning Common is a family-run pub located in the heart of the village.

Landlords Mick and Claire are always very welcoming to both regulars and to newcomers.

There is a good choice of beverages to suit everyone’s taste and these include draft and bottled lagers, regular and guest draught beers, a selection of wines, spirits and soft drinks.

The pub, which is in Woodlands Road, serves tasty homecooked food to suit the palate of all.

The menu ranges from toasted sandwiches and baguettes to traditional fayre such as gammon, mushroom stroganoff and a build-your-own burger option.

For those with a smaller appetite there is the recently added £5 and under homemade menu with dishes such as hearty soups, shepherd’s pie, cauliflower cheese as well as a choice of stews. The highlight of the week is a traditional home-cooked Sunday roast served with seasonal vegetables.

The Hare and Hounds has a great sense of community spirit with lots of activities going on.

Every weekday night there is some sort of pub pastime taking place — including pool, darts and cribbage.

The pub also hosts a weekly meat raffle on a Sunday night with the proceeds going to charity and there are seasonal raffles at Easter and Christmas.

From time to time there are special events with performances from local bands, and the pub’s cheese and port nights are popular.

Keep It Local

Looking for a job?

Sous Chef

Location Reading

Sous Chef wanted full-time, permanent position, at the Shoulder of Mutton, Playhatch. For more information visit www....

 

Minibus Driver

Location Moulsford on Thames

Minibus Driver Required for September 2017 Moulsford Preparatory School is looking to appoint a part-time Minibus ...

 

Activity Services Co-ordinator

Location Henley on Thames

ACTIVITY SERVICES CO-ORDINATOR part-time, £11.00 per hour – 15 hours a week We have a great opportunity to appoint an ...

 

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33