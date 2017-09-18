Tuesday, 19 September 2017

Much more than just traditional hardware

“I DON’T know why I’m asking, really ... it’s silly but I just thought I’d try ... I don’t suppose by any chance you’ve got a ________ have you?”

A question we get asked fairly often at Goring Hardware and the really satisfying thing is we manage to say “Yes” in most cases.

Goring Hardware is a proper old-fashioned ironmongers where we will sell you one screw if that’s all you require but step inside and you will find there is so much more to discover.

Another thing we frequently hear is: “Wow, you have SO much stuff...”

It is a bit of a treasure trove. We carry items in the departments you’d expect: ironmongery, tools, paint, electrical, and plumbing — but we also have a very comprehensive household selection with many hard-to-find old-fashioned solutions to today’s conundrums.

We also have a kitchenware area which is fit to burst with so much useful stock.

We can offer a superb garden department with most everything you might need, a motoring area, haberdashery plus a wide selection of wool and knitting needles of all sizes.

We cater for most pets and carry chicken feed and grit too.

There is also a large range of seeds and spring bulbs.

Our team are knowledgeable DIYers and always delighted to be given a new problem to solve, so pop in and say hi. We’d love to welcome you.

