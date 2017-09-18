Specialist bike shop where you'll feel part of the family

Data backs up firm's self-belief
“WE always strive to be the best estate agent in the area, and as part of that journey self-belief ... [more]
Tuesday, 19 September 2017
18/09/2017
AW Cycles is a family-run specialist bike shop that has been keeping people mobile for over two decades and continues to serve the community of Caversham and surrounding areas.
With friendly staff who specialise in a variety of cycling disciplines they can always find the right thing for you — be it a brand new bike or just a bolt to stop that mudguard rattling!
Our shop offers a full bike-fitting service, allowing us to tailor your fit to your existing bike or a new one.
With demo bikes of all varities available to test, you can be sure the bike is the right one for you.
Why shop local? Not only do you get the personal experience, you can put a face to a name.
With Cytech-approved mechanics and specialised mechanics from Campagnolo, Bosch, Yamaha and Shimano, you can rest assured that when your bike is in the AW workshop they will fix or handle any problem you may have.
The shop has everything ranging from your first bike all the way to the best bikes in the world, along with everything you will need to keep yourself on the road safely.
So why not pop into AW Cycles at 110 Henley Road, Caversham, for a coffee and a chat about bikes?
For more information, call 0118 946 3050.
Looking for a job?
Location Henley on Thames
PROPERTY MANAGER / PROPERTY ADMINISTRATOR Simmons & Sons is a highly regarded and independent firm of Estate Agents and ...
Trainee sculpture workshop technician
Location ASTON UPTHORPE
TRAINEE SCULPTURE WORKSHOP TECHNICIAN To assist in the creation of our Dark Planet range of sculptures (www.davidharber....
ICT Technician Salary Range 2: £18,517 – £20,800 pa dependent on experience • 37 hours per week, permanent We are ...