Firm's wide range of bespoke sheds and timber buildings will last you a lifetime

Tuesday, 19 September 2017
KIDBYS Sheds and Timber Buildings are the oldest timber building company in the Reading area and are the only company to provide a complete package of services.
This includes clearing the site, preparing the base, treating the building and installation.
Although we have standard sizes we can build to any size or configuration of doors and windows to suit your needs.
Our buildings are built to last for many years. Only top quality materials are used. A wide range of colours is available and while we use a high quality roofing felt as standard there is a range of roofing styles to choose from.
We spend time with each customer to establish exactly what is required and completion is usually about four weeks from agreement.
Each building is made to order. Standard sizes and configuration may be quicker.
As we are a “bespoke” company please use our website as a guide if you have ideas of your own or special features you would like to incorporate.
Windows are normally horticultural glass but double glazing can be incorporated and can be opening or fixed with sizes to suit your needs.
Arrange a site visit and we can advise you of what can be done and provide a comprehensive estimate of costs and timescale.
For more information, call us on 0118 972 3380 or visit www.kidbys.co.uk
