Award-winning pub is now a 'must visit'

Tuesday, 19 September 2017
18/09/2017
THE Catherine Wheel is an 18th century award-winning alehouse located two minutes’ walk from the Thames Path in the picturesque village of Goring.
Having won Turnaround Pub of the Year for London and the South East in 2014 and Best Thames Local Pub Restaurant 2015, the Catherine Wheel has become a “must visit” pub for locals and tourists alike.
People have been drinking here for around 350 years and we keep that as a priority, but also know that fresh produce and good food should not be exclusive to gastropubs — and our seasonal menu reflects this.
With plenty of dog walks nearby, dogs are welcome and there is a selection of treats available to buy.
The Catherine Wheel in Station Road, Goring, is open from noon to 11pm, Monday to Saturday, and noon to 10.30pm on Sundays. The postcode is RG8 9HB.
For more information call (01491) 872379 or visit www.tcwgoring.co.uk
