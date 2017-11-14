Thursday, 16 November 2017

Furniture specialists have kept in touch with trends of the time

PINE & Oak Furniture Ltd began in 2006 and it is more than just a furniture store.

We offer a wide range of pine and oak furniture for dining rooms, living rooms, offices, studies and bedrooms.

Whether you’re looking to buy one piece, furnish a whole room or even fill an entire house, our showrooms feature designs from modern to traditional styles, and all of our furniture is built to stand up to everyday use.

Even as home styles have evolved over the years, Pine & Oak Furniture Ltd has evolved too, keeping in touch with the trends of the time.

This dynamic and flexible spirit, which underlies everything we do, has allowed us to continue growing our business — now with five retail outlets — and maintaining our position as one of the South’s largest furniture retailers.

The timeless beauty, quality and selection of our furniture products ensure you don’t have to settle for average — with Pine & Oak Furniture as your supplier you can get the best furniture, the best selection combined with prices which will not break the bank.

We have a vast range of beautiful and unusual Christmas gifts and great present ideas in our Wallingford store.

Visit us at Old Reading Road, Crowmarsh Gifford, Wallingford, OX10 8EN.

For more information, call us on 0118 979 7353.

Or search our quality products online from the comfort of your own home at www.pine-oak.co.uk

