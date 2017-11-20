Estate agents can advise you on all property matters

THE Wallingford branch of Davis Tate opened in April 2015, and is situated centrally within the firm’s network of 13 offices, including nearby Goring and Didcot.

Prior to the opening, Davis Tate had already been selling properties in the town and surrounds for some time, but felt a town centre presence would help offer an elevated service to clients.

The office location is key, opposite Waitrose, allowing people the opportunity to pop in as they come and go from their weekly shop!

The office is headed up by Daniel Ashton.

Daniel’s estate agency career began as a junior negotiator in 2001, joining Davis Tate in 2006 at the busy Reading office and later managing the Twyford office.

Born and raised in South Oxfordshire and having successfully run both sales and lettings teams for Davis Tate, Daniel is perfectly placed to advise clients on all property matters.

Joining Daniel is senior negotiator Cherry Burgess.

Cherry has worked in the South of Oxfordshire for the last 11 years and has developed her business ethos by assisting clients whether they are looking to buy or sell, rent or let.

Both Daniel and Cherry are aided by a team of property managers, financial consultants, lettings administrators and the wider Davis Tate network.

