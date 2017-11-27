Monday, 27 November 2017

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Pottery painting is accessible to all ages

Pottery painting is accessible to all ages

ART JAM STUDIO is looking forward to its first Christmas at 41 Prospect Street, Caversham.

Many classes and workshops are on offer In the run-up to Christmas — from painting and drawing, sewing, silver jewellrey, bookbinding journals and knitted festive decorations to glass fusing and copper foiling, to name but a few.

Regular sessions at Art Jam Studio include after-school clubs, birthday parties, and the much enjoyed painting and Pinot evenings for adults.

The one activity accessible to all ages and abilities is pottery painting, which is available as a drop-in session every day during opening hours.

A wide selection of pottery, including many Christmas items, is available to paint — ranging in price from £3 to £29.

The studio is open from 10am to 5pm, Tuesday to Saturday, and by appointment on Sunday.

Call in or check online for details of classes and workshops and to book upcoming sessions.

For more information call 0118 946 4417, email info@
artjamstudio.co.uk or visit www.artjamstudio.co.uk

Keep It Local

Looking for a job?

Teaching Assistant

Location Henley on Thames

Teaching Assistant 31.25 hours per week @ £8.04 to £8.39 p/hour (Grade 4 and dependent on experience) We are seeking an ...

 

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33