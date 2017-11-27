Pottery painting is accessible to all ages

Transform your kitchen without buying a new one...
Monday, 27 November 2017
ART JAM STUDIO is looking forward to its first Christmas at 41 Prospect Street, Caversham.
Many classes and workshops are on offer In the run-up to Christmas — from painting and drawing, sewing, silver jewellrey, bookbinding journals and knitted festive decorations to glass fusing and copper foiling, to name but a few.
Regular sessions at Art Jam Studio include after-school clubs, birthday parties, and the much enjoyed painting and Pinot evenings for adults.
The one activity accessible to all ages and abilities is pottery painting, which is available as a drop-in session every day during opening hours.
A wide selection of pottery, including many Christmas items, is available to paint — ranging in price from £3 to £29.
The studio is open from 10am to 5pm, Tuesday to Saturday, and by appointment on Sunday.
Call in or check online for details of classes and workshops and to book upcoming sessions.
For more information call 0118 946 4417, email info@artjamstudio.co.uk
artjamstudio.co.uk or visit www.artjamstudio.co.uk
