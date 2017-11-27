Monday, 27 November 2017

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Making beautiful things that smell amazing

Making beautiful things that smell amazing

WE’RE Humos and we make beautiful things that smell amazing.

At our newly opened atelier and showroom in the heart of Caversham, our scent experts are on hand to help you craft your own natural, unique scents — or simply choose from our
ever-evolving scent library.

We also offer a range of group classes and workshops where you will learn how to craft your own natural perfume, reed diffusers and room mists and stock a popular range of blended essential oils, room mists, reed diffusers, aromatherapy, crystal and Concrete Candles hand-made right here in Caversham.

Become your own master perfumer and craft a luxury perfume, reed diffuser or room mist at our perfume blend bar

Transform your home with one of our stunning scented crystal candles, minimalistic concrete candles or crystal reed diffusers

Refill your favourite candle vessel with our candle refill service

Experience the calm of our pre-blended aromatherapy treatment candles

Fill a room with one of our mood enhancing blended essential oils

Catch up with your friends with our Prosecco and perfume evenings

You’ll find us at 5 Church Road, Caversham, RG4 7AA, or you can shop online at www.humos.co.uk

Keep It Local

Looking for a job?

Teaching Assistant

Location Henley on Thames

Teaching Assistant 31.25 hours per week @ £8.04 to £8.39 p/hour (Grade 4 and dependent on experience) We are seeking an ...

 

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33