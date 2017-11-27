Making beautiful things that smell amazing

WE’RE Humos and we make beautiful things that smell amazing.

At our newly opened atelier and showroom in the heart of Caversham, our scent experts are on hand to help you craft your own natural, unique scents — or simply choose from our

ever-evolving scent library.

We also offer a range of group classes and workshops where you will learn how to craft your own natural perfume, reed diffusers and room mists and stock a popular range of blended essential oils, room mists, reed diffusers, aromatherapy, crystal and Concrete Candles hand-made right here in Caversham.

• Become your own master perfumer and craft a luxury perfume, reed diffuser or room mist at our perfume blend bar

• Transform your home with one of our stunning scented crystal candles, minimalistic concrete candles or crystal reed diffusers

• Refill your favourite candle vessel with our candle refill service

• Experience the calm of our pre-blended aromatherapy treatment candles

• Fill a room with one of our mood enhancing blended essential oils

• Catch up with your friends with our Prosecco and perfume evenings

You’ll find us at 5 Church Road, Caversham, RG4 7AA, or you can shop online at www.humos.co.uk