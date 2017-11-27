Come join our new business venture

Transform your kitchen without buying a new one...
WITH our door designs, Dream Doors can give you a stunning kitchen makeover for a fraction of the ... [more]
Monday, 27 November 2017
27/11/2017
AS a family business well established in Caversham for more than 25 years you may already be getting your packaging and storage needs from us but we now also have six brand new business units offering office space and storage all under one roof.
Three of these have already been let, so if you are a new or existing business looking for a work space within a friendly working environment please give us a call now!
What our business units offer you:
• Secure office units with power outlets, heating, lighting and basic broadband WiFi
• All-inclusive price from £200 per calendar month (no worrying about business rates or bills)
• No long-term contract commitment
• Deliveries accepted (forklift and pallet use)
• Kitchen facilities
• CCTV surveillance and fully alarmed warehouse
• Convenient location
• Parking
• Designer services available
Selways is a forward-looking company which is as environmentally friendly and self-sufficient as possible and we are particularly keen to attract companies that share our values.
We offer quality packaging and flexible storage at competitive prices and we have a friendly experienced team delivering excellent service. For more information please visit www.selway.co.uk or call us on 0118 946 2333.
Looking for a job?
School Accountant and Human Resource Administrator
Location MAIDENHEAD
School Accountant and Human Resource Administrator £40,000 – £45,000 pa • Full-time • Permanent St Piran’s School is a ...
Office Administrator / Executive Assistant
Location Henley on Thames
Office Administrator/Executive Assistant - Energy/Utilities Management Full-Time (8hrs/day, 5 days/week) - competitive ...
Location Henley on Thames
Teaching Assistant 31.25 hours per week @ £8.04 to £8.39 p/hour (Grade 4 and dependent on experience) We are seeking an ...