Creating your dream kitchen is a pleasure from start to finish

HERE at Griggs & Mackay we offer a complete and unique solution to all your bespoke kitchen and home furnishing needs.

Traditional, contemporary or something different... if we can draw it we can make it! The quality of our craftsmanship is what ultimately defines our work.

Building your dream kitchen should be a pleasure — from beginning to end. Share your ideas with us. Tell us what you need and what you love. Tell us how you want to use your kitchen and we’ll turn your hopes into life-enhancing reality.

Every project we undertake is unique. Nothing we do is ever reproduced. It’s a truly bespoke service — tailored to the exact dimensions of your kitchen.

We place our skill as designers and craftsmen at your disposal to create the perfect haven for your home.

From the first design discussion until you see your kitchen completely transformed, we make the whole experience personal, friendly and exciting.

Visit our showroom and interiors shop in Church Road, Caversham, to discover our eclectic and unique mix of furnishings and accessories from around the world.

Our beautiful Christmas gifts and decorations have also arrived from Europe.

For more information, visit www.griggsandmackay.com or email us at shop@griggs

andmackay.com

Alternatively call the shop on 0118 946 1440 or the workshop on (01491) 411714.