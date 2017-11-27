The place to go for a pleasant Christmas shopping experience

Transform your kitchen without buying a new one...
WITH our door designs, Dream Doors can give you a stunning kitchen makeover for a fraction of the ... [more]
Monday, 27 November 2017
27/11/2017
FOR a warm welcome and a pleasant Christmas shopping experience, why not take a trip to Caversham?
With a recently refurbished centre and just a short, scenic drive from Henley, Caversham’s eclectic mix of specialist independent shops is a draw for those looking for something that little bit different.
Visit Waltons Jewellers for bespoke jewellery, or newly opened aromatherapy studio Humos for personalised perfumed products.
Specialist dancewear store Dancia International is packed with shoes, clothing and accessories for dancers, and look no further than House of Cards for a fantastic array of Christmas cards and gift ideas.
Tea and coffee lovers will want to make a pit stop (or two) when they discover the array of independent cafes to choose from, including newcomers Tipsy Bean and Nomad Bakery.
Stay for a meal and choose from a huge selection of cuisines including Italian, Greek, Indian, Thai, Chinese and Spanish. But wait, that’s not all that’s going on in Caversham...
Choose Caversham — the Website for Caversham
Caversham has a thriving business community in the shape of the Caversham Traders Association (CTA), which works hard to ensure a pleasant environment for residents and visitors alike.
A big part of the ongoing work of the CTA revolves around their website.
If you haven’t discovered it yet, then do take a look at www.choosecaversham.co.uk
As well as information about local schools, clubs, charities, events and artists, the website has a very useful directory of local businesses with a handy search facility.
Transform your kitchen without buying a new one...
WITH our door designs, Dream Doors can give you a stunning kitchen makeover for a fraction of the ... [more]
'Non-high street' jewellers have a wealth of experience to offer
NASH & CO is a family-run business that prides itself on not being a “high-street” jewellers. The ... [more]
We can pick up and drop off your shoes
CAVERSHAM Cobbler and Keysmith is situated on Bridge Street. The shop is managed by Daren Wood, who ... [more]
Looking for a job?
School Accountant and Human Resource Administrator
Location MAIDENHEAD
School Accountant and Human Resource Administrator £40,000 – £45,000 pa • Full-time • Permanent St Piran’s School is a ...
Office Administrator / Executive Assistant
Location Henley on Thames
Office Administrator/Executive Assistant - Energy/Utilities Management Full-Time (8hrs/day, 5 days/week) - competitive ...
Location Henley on Thames
Teaching Assistant 31.25 hours per week @ £8.04 to £8.39 p/hour (Grade 4 and dependent on experience) We are seeking an ...