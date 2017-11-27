The place to go for a pleasant Christmas shopping experience

FOR a warm welcome and a pleasant Christmas shopping experience, why not take a trip to Caversham?

With a recently refurbished centre and just a short, scenic drive from Henley, Caversham’s eclectic mix of specialist independent shops is a draw for those looking for something that little bit different.

Visit Waltons Jewellers for bespoke jewellery, or newly opened aromatherapy studio Humos for personalised perfumed products.

Specialist dancewear store Dancia International is packed with shoes, clothing and accessories for dancers, and look no further than House of Cards for a fantastic array of Christmas cards and gift ideas.

Tea and coffee lovers will want to make a pit stop (or two) when they discover the array of independent cafes to choose from, including newcomers Tipsy Bean and Nomad Bakery.

Stay for a meal and choose from a huge selection of cuisines including Italian, Greek, Indian, Thai, Chinese and Spanish. But wait, that’s not all that’s going on in Caversham...

Choose Caversham — the Website for Caversham

Caversham has a thriving business community in the shape of the Caversham Traders Association (CTA), which works hard to ensure a pleasant environment for residents and visitors alike.

A big part of the ongoing work of the CTA revolves around their website.

If you haven’t discovered it yet, then do take a look at www.choosecaversham.co.uk

As well as information about local schools, clubs, charities, events and artists, the website has a very useful directory of local businesses with a handy search facility.