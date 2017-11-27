Fancy stained glass windows?

Transform your kitchen without buying a new one...
WITH our door designs, Dream Doors can give you a stunning kitchen makeover for a fraction of the ... [more]
Monday, 27 November 2017
27/11/2017
DO you want new stained glass windows and doors? Leadcraft Stained Glass offers a complete design and installation service at competitive prices.
Barry Davis has a wealth of experience in designing and installing beautiful stained glass windows. His craftsmanship is highly commendable and his designs range from periodic art to contemporary patterns.
There are many famous names among his prestigious clients, including the Royal Windsor Station, many colleges and restaurants. However, his high quality service is affordable for all.
Ecclesiastical and residential work is undertaken. Our glass services include:
• Hand-painted glass.
• Bespoke designs.
• Stained glass installation.
• Matching and ageing.
• Old glass restoration.
• Specialist stained glass cleaning.
• Church window protective screening.
Barry started working in 1971 and established the firm in 1989. His team of talented and experienced craftsmen ensure that your glass windows and doors leave a magical impression on onlookers.
Our glass design experts can revive the periodical grandeur or contemporary art effortlessly.
If you are planning to add elegant glass works to your property, contact us for a free site survey before we offer an estimate.
Transform your kitchen without buying a new one...
WITH our door designs, Dream Doors can give you a stunning kitchen makeover for a fraction of the ... [more]
'Non-high street' jewellers have a wealth of experience to offer
NASH & CO is a family-run business that prides itself on not being a “high-street” jewellers. The ... [more]
We can pick up and drop off your shoes
CAVERSHAM Cobbler and Keysmith is situated on Bridge Street. The shop is managed by Daren Wood, who ... [more]
Looking for a job?
School Accountant and Human Resource Administrator
Location MAIDENHEAD
School Accountant and Human Resource Administrator £40,000 – £45,000 pa • Full-time • Permanent St Piran’s School is a ...
Office Administrator / Executive Assistant
Location Henley on Thames
Office Administrator/Executive Assistant - Energy/Utilities Management Full-Time (8hrs/day, 5 days/week) - competitive ...
Location Henley on Thames
Teaching Assistant 31.25 hours per week @ £8.04 to £8.39 p/hour (Grade 4 and dependent on experience) We are seeking an ...