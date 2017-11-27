Monday, 27 November 2017

'Non-high street' jewellers have a wealth of experience to offer

NASH & CO is a family-run business that prides itself on not being a “high-street” jewellers.

The front of house staff, Paul and Daisy, have 60 years’ combined experience in the trade.

Paul has been in the trade for nearly 50 years — 40 of them at Nash & Co — and Daisy for nearly a decade.

Nash & Co are currently hand-making some special new pieces for Christmas, using precious and semi-precious gemstones personally sourced by them in Asia.

They are dealers in fine secondhand and handmade jewellery who have stock starting at £15 — there’s something to suit any budget.

We offer the following services:

Rolex repair service together with other prestigious watches

Diamond merchants

Gemmologists

Purchasers of old gold, platinum and silver

Goldsmith and silversmith repairs

Re-stringers

Probate and insurance valuers

We are based on Caversham Bridge. For more information, please contact us on 0118 947 2295.

