Transform your kitchen without buying a new one...
WITH our door designs, Dream Doors can give you a stunning kitchen makeover for a fraction of the ... [more]
Monday, 27 November 2017
27/11/2017
CAVERSHAM Cobbler and Keysmith is situated on Bridge Street.
The shop is managed by Daren Wood, who has specialised in this work for the last 30 years.
All shoes and orthopaedic repairs are done on the premises with all shoe care products. A great pick-up and drop-off service is offered for shoe repairs around the local villages and inclusive of Henley. We carry a large variety of keys, gifts and bags and we fit watch batteries.
We also offer a 24-hour locksmith service.
Christmas gifts are now available with a selection of gift sets, wallets, purses, belts, gloves and manicure sets.
Opening times are 8.30am to 5.30pm, Monday to Saturday.
For more information, call 0118 947 6707.
Transform your kitchen without buying a new one...
WITH our door designs, Dream Doors can give you a stunning kitchen makeover for a fraction of the ... [more]
'Non-high street' jewellers have a wealth of experience to offer
NASH & CO is a family-run business that prides itself on not being a “high-street” jewellers. The ... [more]
We can pick up and drop off your shoes
CAVERSHAM Cobbler and Keysmith is situated on Bridge Street. The shop is managed by Daren Wood, who ... [more]
Looking for a job?
School Accountant and Human Resource Administrator
Location MAIDENHEAD
School Accountant and Human Resource Administrator £40,000 – £45,000 pa • Full-time • Permanent St Piran’s School is a ...
Office Administrator / Executive Assistant
Location Henley on Thames
Office Administrator/Executive Assistant - Energy/Utilities Management Full-Time (8hrs/day, 5 days/week) - competitive ...
Location Henley on Thames
Teaching Assistant 31.25 hours per week @ £8.04 to £8.39 p/hour (Grade 4 and dependent on experience) We are seeking an ...