We can pick up and drop off your shoes

CAVERSHAM Cobbler and Keysmith is situated on Bridge Street.

The shop is managed by Daren Wood, who has specialised in this work for the last 30 years.

All shoes and orthopaedic repairs are done on the premises with all shoe care products. A great pick-up and drop-off service is offered for shoe repairs around the local villages and inclusive of Henley. We carry a large variety of keys, gifts and bags and we fit watch batteries.

We also offer a 24-hour locksmith service.

Christmas gifts are now available with a selection of gift sets, wallets, purses, belts, gloves and manicure sets.

Opening times are 8.30am to 5.30pm, Monday to Saturday.

For more information, call 0118 947 6707.