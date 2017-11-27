Transform your kitchen without buying a new one...
WITH our door designs, Dream Doors can give you a stunning kitchen makeover for a fraction of the cost of a new refit.
Monday, 27 November 2017
27/11/2017
WITH our door designs, Dream Doors can give you a stunning kitchen makeover for a fraction of the cost of a new refit.
By replacing many aspects of your kitchen — from the doors and drawer fronts to work surfaces and sinks — Dream Doors can give you a kitchen facelift that will save you time, money and hassle.
We have over 1,000 kitchen door styles and colour combinations for you to choose from.
Ranging from Ashford and Alabaster to Westbury and Vanilla, we are confident we will have a style and colour to suit your specific tastes.
All replacement kitchen door designs are available with matching end panels, cornice, lighting pelmet and plinth. Your kitchen will look brand new! You could achieve the same effect in your home, saving up to 40 per cent on the cost of a new kitchen!
Why not get in touch with your local Dream Doors showroom and see the quality of our products first hand? You can also arrange for a free no-obligation quotation.
Call 0118 967 315 or visit our www.dreamdoors.co.uk
Looking for a job?
School Accountant and Human Resource Administrator
Location MAIDENHEAD
School Accountant and Human Resource Administrator £40,000 – £45,000 pa • Full-time • Permanent St Piran’s School is a ...
Office Administrator / Executive Assistant
Location Henley on Thames
Office Administrator/Executive Assistant - Energy/Utilities Management Full-Time (8hrs/day, 5 days/week) - competitive ...
Location Henley on Thames
Teaching Assistant 31.25 hours per week @ £8.04 to £8.39 p/hour (Grade 4 and dependent on experience) We are seeking an ...