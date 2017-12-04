Gifts for the home and garden are on offer

VISIT The Herb Farm in Sonning Common at this time of year and you will be assured of a warm welcome and a vast selection of seasonal gifts and decorations as well as their usual range of decorative items for the garden.

Gift baskets of seasonal foods can be made to order, and they also sell a colourful range of seasonal planters.

The Herb Kitchen will be serving their usual irresistible range of homemade cakes and scones together with daily lunchtime specials.

Why not arrange your festive get-together at The Herb Kitchen with their specially prepared Christmas Lunch menu on offer for pre-bookings?

From the first weekend in December there will be a range of premium grade Nordmann Fir (non-drop) Christmas trees. The Herb Farm buyer, Helen Burton, says: “We try to find unique gifts, the sort of thing you can’t buy on the high street.

“Promoting bee conservation and using only natural ingredients, Bee Fayre toiletries have been particularly popular and the highly sought-after St Eval’s Candles Christmas range is now in.”

Free parking and the rural setting make The Herb Farm an enjoyable shopping experience at this busy time of year.

The Herb Farm is open every day up to and including Christmas Eve.

Opening hours are 9am to 5pm from Monday to Saturday and 10am to 4.30pm on Sundays.

For any enquiries, just call 0118 972 4220.

The Herb Farm is in Peppard Road, Sonning Common, RG4 9NJ.