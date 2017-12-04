Roofing, repairs, renovation — and more

Estate agents who combine experience and expertise
CONTACT Bondright Roofing Services for complete roof replacements, renovations and minor repairs.
Services include modern flat roofing: GRP, liquid rubber, torch-on membrane — tiling/slating, chimneystack works, UPVC guttering, fascia, soffit, rooflights and more.
All work undertaken is covered by a company guarantee of service and, where applicable, manufacturers’ and insurance-backed guarantees.
If you are looking to upgrade and improve the energy efficiency of your property, the team can offer cost-effective and modern solutions.
They are sympathetic to buildings of a graded or listed status and understand the importance of maintaining the integrity of your roof and sourcing like-for-like materials where possible.
Bondright are approved contractors for estate agents, education facilities, care homes and more commercial organisations.
The team are competent in providing a high-standard service to these industry clients as well as in a client’s own home.
Our skilled workforce is trained in the latest roofing techniques and is up to date with health and safety requirements. They are also covered by liability insurance (£10million).
Members of registered organisations within the construction industry; NFRC, CHAS, Safe Contractor, CORC, Guild of Master Craftsmen, HomePro, Fair Trades, Trust-a-Trader, Which? Trusted Traders and FOSB.
Call Bondright on 0800 1692361, email admin@bondrightroofing.co.uk or visit www.bondrightroofing.co.uk
Looking for a job?
Location Henley
Office Manager Part-time hours. Based in an office in Nuffield. Must have experience on Sage, Excel and Word. Call Paul ...
Location Henley on Thames
Part time vacancy and a very varied role. Involves working in our accounts department and also processing renewals. We ...
School Accountant and Human Resource Administrator
Location MAIDENHEAD
St Piran’s, Gringer Hill, Maidenhead, Berkshire SL6 7LZ 01628 594351 • c.benn@stpirans.co.uk www.stpirans.co.uk IAPS ...