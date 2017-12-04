Roofing, repairs, renovation — and more

CONTACT Bondright Roofing Services for complete roof replacements, renovations and minor repairs.

Services include modern flat roofing: GRP, liquid rubber, torch-on membrane — tiling/slating, chimneystack works, UPVC guttering, fascia, soffit, rooflights and more.

All work undertaken is covered by a company guarantee of service and, where applicable, manufacturers’ and insurance-backed guarantees.

If you are looking to upgrade and improve the energy efficiency of your property, the team can offer cost-effective and modern solutions.

They are sympathetic to buildings of a graded or listed status and understand the importance of maintaining the integrity of your roof and sourcing like-for-like materials where possible.

Bondright are approved contractors for estate agents, education facilities, care homes and more commercial organisations.

The team are competent in providing a high-standard service to these industry clients as well as in a client’s own home.

Our skilled workforce is trained in the latest roofing techniques and is up to date with health and safety requirements. They are also covered by liability insurance (£10million).

Members of registered organisations within the construction industry; NFRC, CHAS, Safe Contractor, CORC, Guild of Master Craftsmen, HomePro, Fair Trades, Trust-a-Trader, Which? Trusted Traders and FOSB.

Call Bondright on 0800 1692361, email admin@bondrightroofing.co.uk or visit www.bondrightroofing.co.uk