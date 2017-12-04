Monday, 04 December 2017

Estate agents who combine experience and expertise

THE Sonning Common office of Davis Tate opened back in 1999. The office is headed up by senior office manager Julie Norman, who joined the company in 2001.

Julie is married with two grown-up daughters and lives locally in the village of Peppard Common. Julie offers invaluable experience in all aspects of estate agency, as well as extensive knowledge of the local market and has helped hundreds of people sell and purchase in the villages north of Henley. She comes highly recommended by many clients who return to use Julie and Davis Tate time and time again.

Joining her is senior sales and lettings negotiator Melissa Edwards, who moved to Reading five years ago, started working in estate agency soon after and has worked for Davis Tate for the last two years in the Sonning Common team.

She has developed her business ethos by assisting clients and offers enthusiasm combined with a calm and measured approach to her landlords and vendors alike.

The third member of the team in Sonning Common is sales and lettings negotiator Joanne Parker. Jo is married with a young family and has lived and worked in the Reading area for the last 31 years and for Davis Tate for more than five years. Jo has excellent organisational skills and offers her clients a high level of service and the very best advice, whether they are looking to buy or sell, rent or let.

The office works closely with local director Daniel Guningham, head of country and riverside Vanessa Townsend, property manager Peter Steer and financial consultant Richard Cluderay to ensure all your property needs are taken care of.

So if you’re looking to move within the village or surrounding areas, look no further than contacting the team in Sonning Common on 0118 972 4242.

