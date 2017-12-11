Jewellers' hallmark is expertise

What better Christmas present than a bike?
CHRISTMAS is fast approaching and now is prime shopping time — so what better present for your ... [more]
WALTONS are an established manufacturing jewellers in the heart of Caversham.
They have been trading for over 30 years and are members of the National Association of Jewellers.
Waltons’ hallmark is the expertise they offer every customer.
Highly trained staff offer advice and knowledge to everyone. This, in turn, gives the customer the confidence to know their items are in safe hands.
At Waltons, any form of bespoke jewellery can be made to a person’s own specifications, making them feel involved in the creation of their unique piece of jewellery that will be treasured by its owner.
With a workshop on the premises they make and sell jewellery in platinum, palladium, gold, silver, and titanium with gemstones from all around the world.
They also carry out silversmithing, watch repairs, restringing, engraving and valuations.
Waltons are manufacturers of the Love Collection — an exclusive range of beautiful bronze and iron figures that make ideal romantic presents for any occasion.
As well as their own watch brand, they stock Citizen watches with their unique Eco Drive movements that never need a battery and have a five-year guarantee. Waltons also carries a selection of silverware, giftware and clocks. For more information, visit the website www.waltonsjewellers.co.uk
Looking for a job?
Location READING
Reception Teacher required full-time (Maternity Cover). The Oratory Preparatory School is an independent Roman Catholic ...
Recruitment, Payroll and HR Administrator
Location HENLEY ON THAMES
Recruitment, Payroll and HR Administrator Full-time, Permanent Salary up to £30k Are you an experienced Recruitment, ...
Location HENLEY ON THAMES
Award-winning manual handling specialists Pristine Condition are seeking a full-time, permanent Logistics Coordinator ...