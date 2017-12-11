Wealth of property experience on offer

JACKSON-STOPS in High Street, Goring, is one of six offices covering the south of England and providing a wide range of property services, writes director Tim Sherston.

Working in close partnership with the Newbury and London offices, we are the ideal starting point for you if you’re looking to buy or sell property in Berkshire and South Oxfordshire.

We market a choice of town and country houses for sale which includes period and character properties, listed buildings, new homes and country houses. These range from apartments, cottages and farmhouses as well as barn conversions, equestrian properties, properties with land and waterside properties.

With one of the most experienced estate agency teams in Goring, we have a wealth of local knowledge and a well-established reputation in the Berkshire and Oxfordshire property market.

Jackson-Stops Goring will be closed from Friday, December 22, until 9am on Tuesday, January 2.

In the meantime, we wish you a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.