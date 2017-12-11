Monday, 11 December 2017

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Wealth of property experience on offer

Wealth of property experience on offer

JACKSON-STOPS in High Street, Goring, is one of six offices covering the south of England and providing a wide range of property services, writes director Tim Sherston.

Working in close partnership with the Newbury and London offices, we are the ideal starting point for you if you’re looking to buy or sell property in Berkshire and South Oxfordshire.

We market a choice of town and country houses for sale which includes period and character properties, listed buildings, new homes and country houses. These range from apartments, cottages and farmhouses as well as barn conversions, equestrian properties, properties with land and waterside properties.

With one of the most experienced estate agency teams in Goring, we have a wealth of local knowledge and a well-established reputation in the Berkshire and Oxfordshire property market.

Jackson-Stops Goring will be closed from Friday, December 22, until 9am on Tuesday, January 2.

In the meantime, we wish you a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.

Keep It Local

Looking for a job?

Reception Teacher

Location READING

Reception Teacher required full-time (Maternity Cover). The Oratory Preparatory School is an independent Roman Catholic ...

 

Logistics Coordinator

Location HENLEY ON THAMES

Award-winning manual handling specialists Pristine Condition are seeking a full-time, permanent Logistics Coordinator ...

 

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33