Award-winning pub is now a 'must visit'

THE Catherine Wheel is an 18th century alehouse located just two minutes’ walk from the Thames Path in the picturesque village of Goring.

Set in the heart of an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, there are plenty of fantastic walking opportunities on our doorstep.

People have been drinking here for more than 350 years and we like to keep that as a priority. We are first and foremost a pub that serves Cask Marque real ales and excellent wines and also good home cooked food with a seasonal twist.

We run a busy events programme, with a monthly quiz and live music nights (we even have our own house band!), Catherine Wheel crib team and many speciality events during the year, including our annual two-day music festival, Spinning the Wheel, in June.

We are open from noon to 11pm, Monday to Saturday, and noon to 10.30pm on Sundays.

Landladies Katrena and Vanessa and their great team look forward to welcoming you.

For more information, call us on (01491) 872379 or visit www.tcwgoring.co.uk