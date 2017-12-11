Award-winning pub is now a 'must visit'

What better Christmas present than a bike?
CHRISTMAS is fast approaching and now is prime shopping time — so what better present for your ... [more]
Monday, 11 December 2017
11/12/2017
THE Catherine Wheel is an 18th century alehouse located just two minutes’ walk from the Thames Path in the picturesque village of Goring.
Set in the heart of an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, there are plenty of fantastic walking opportunities on our doorstep.
People have been drinking here for more than 350 years and we like to keep that as a priority. We are first and foremost a pub that serves Cask Marque real ales and excellent wines and also good home cooked food with a seasonal twist.
We run a busy events programme, with a monthly quiz and live music nights (we even have our own house band!), Catherine Wheel crib team and many speciality events during the year, including our annual two-day music festival, Spinning the Wheel, in June.
We are open from noon to 11pm, Monday to Saturday, and noon to 10.30pm on Sundays.
Landladies Katrena and Vanessa and their great team look forward to welcoming you.
For more information, call us on (01491) 872379 or visit www.tcwgoring.co.uk
What better Christmas present than a bike?
CHRISTMAS is fast approaching and now is prime shopping time — so what better present for your ... [more]
Unwind and enjoy expert hair care at village's boutique salon
ALBERT Fields is a small boutique salon situated in the heart of Goring. We opened our doors in the ... [more]
Meet the dentists who believe in 'minimal intervention'
WOOD Lane Dentistry has been serving the Sonning, Henley and Caversham communities since 1969. The ... [more]
Looking for a job?
Location READING
Reception Teacher required full-time (Maternity Cover). The Oratory Preparatory School is an independent Roman Catholic ...
Recruitment, Payroll and HR Administrator
Location HENLEY ON THAMES
Recruitment, Payroll and HR Administrator Full-time, Permanent Salary up to £30k Are you an experienced Recruitment, ...
Location HENLEY ON THAMES
Award-winning manual handling specialists Pristine Condition are seeking a full-time, permanent Logistics Coordinator ...