Unwind and enjoy expert hair care at village's boutique salon

ALBERT Fields is a small boutique salon situated in the heart of Goring.

We opened our doors in the early winter of 2011, and having been welcomed so warmly we continue to thank everyone who has taken the time to pop in and enjoy the Albert Fields experience.

At Albert Fields our professional and passionate team are here to cater for your every need, offering a comprehensive range of expert hair care.

Our independent hair salon offers a boutique salon environment — while you are here we hope you enjoy our air massage backwash chairs and are welcome to take advantage of an express lunch menu provided by one of our gorgeous local cafés, Pierreponts.

Our hope is that while you are here, you can unwind and enjoy the pampering.

Albert Fields was first established in 2011 by Sarah Collins.

With 15 years’ experience in expert hair care, Sarah wanted to create a unique and luxurious salon environment for all to enjoy.

After much thought and love, Albert Fields was formed. Since the opening of Albert Fields, we have blossomed our specialist services further, with all staff fully trained in the Wella, Aveda and System Professional ranges. After six years of business we are giving the salon a complete refurbishment due to be finished in Spring 2018. Come in to see the fresh look.

Call us for an appointment on (01491) 871141 or visit www.albertfields.co.uk