Cobblers can now mend your mobile

Monday, 02 April 2018
02/04/2018
CAVERSHAM Cobbler and Keysmith is situated on Bridge Street and now offers a mobile phone repair service.
All shoes and orthopaedic repairs are done on the premises with all shoe care products.
The shop is managed by Daren Wood, who has specialised in this work for the last 30 years.
A great pick-up and drop-off service is offered for shoe repairs around the local villages, inclusive of Henley.
We carry a large variety of keys, gifts and bags and we fit watch batteries. Wallets, purses, belts, gloves, and manicure sets are also stocked. We offer a 24-hour locksmith service.
Opening times are 8.30am to 5.30pm, Monday to Saturday.
For more information, call 0118 947 6707.
