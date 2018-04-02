Passionate about hand-made and second hand jewellery

NASH&CO jewellers on Caversham Bridge is a father-daughter run business specialising in handmade and second hand jewellery.

We are passionate about what we do. Whether elegant diamond-dripping earrings or quirky flora/fauna inspired, historic and bespoke pieces always have wonderful stories to tell.

Nash&Co boasts extensive collections of gold and platinum jewellery of all types, classically plain or set with glistening diamonds and gemstones.

We have gold chains of all lengths and weights, curious charms, silver jewellery and ornate silverware.

Services offered:

• Diamond merchants

• Gemmologists

• Purchasers of old gold, platinum and silver

• Goldsmith and silversmith repairs

• Rolex repair service together with other prestigious watches

• Re-stringers

• Probate and insurance valuers

We are members of the National Association of Jewellers and the Gemmological Association of Great Britain.

If you can’t get to us, we’ll come to you. To book an appointment, please call 0118 947 2295.