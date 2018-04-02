Monday, 02 April 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Passionate about hand-made and second hand jewellery

Passionate about hand-made and second hand jewellery

NASH&CO jewellers on Caversham Bridge is a father-daughter run business specialising in handmade and second hand jewellery.

We are passionate about what we do. Whether elegant diamond-dripping earrings or quirky flora/fauna inspired, historic and bespoke pieces always have wonderful stories to tell.

Nash&Co boasts extensive collections of gold and platinum jewellery of all types, classically plain or set with glistening diamonds and gemstones.

We have gold chains of all lengths and weights, curious charms, silver jewellery and ornate silverware.

Services offered:

• Diamond merchants

• Gemmologists

• Purchasers of old gold, platinum and silver

• Goldsmith and silversmith repairs

• Rolex repair service together with other prestigious watches

• Re-stringers

• Probate and insurance valuers

We are members of the National Association of Jewellers and the Gemmological Association of Great Britain.

If you can’t get to us, we’ll come to you. To book an appointment, please call 0118 947 2295.

Keep It Local

Looking for a job?

Groundsman

Location READING

APPRENTICE GROUNDSPERSON The Oratory School welcome applications for the role of Apprentice Groundsperson. This is a ...

 

Operations Coordinators

Location Henley on Thames

An excellent opportunity has arisen for two organised and enthusiastic individuals to join our small friendly company ...

 

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33