Passionate about hand-made and second hand jewellery

Helping you find the right Mercedes
WELCOME to John Griffiths Ltd. We are Berkshire’s longest-running and most well-regarded ... [more]
Monday, 02 April 2018
02/04/2018
NASH&CO jewellers on Caversham Bridge is a father-daughter run business specialising in handmade and second hand jewellery.
We are passionate about what we do. Whether elegant diamond-dripping earrings or quirky flora/fauna inspired, historic and bespoke pieces always have wonderful stories to tell.
Nash&Co boasts extensive collections of gold and platinum jewellery of all types, classically plain or set with glistening diamonds and gemstones.
We have gold chains of all lengths and weights, curious charms, silver jewellery and ornate silverware.
Services offered:
• Diamond merchants
• Gemmologists
• Purchasers of old gold, platinum and silver
• Goldsmith and silversmith repairs
• Rolex repair service together with other prestigious watches
• Re-stringers
• Probate and insurance valuers
We are members of the National Association of Jewellers and the Gemmological Association of Great Britain.
If you can’t get to us, we’ll come to you. To book an appointment, please call 0118 947 2295.
Helping you find the right Mercedes
WELCOME to John Griffiths Ltd. We are Berkshire’s longest-running and most well-regarded ... [more]
Art studio celebrates anniversary
ART Jam Studio at 41 Prospect Street, Caversham, is celebrating its first anniversary on Sunday, ... [more]
ARE you just starting out in business and struggling to run everything from home? Is now the time ... [more]
Looking for a job?
Location READING
APPRENTICE GROUNDSPERSON The Oratory School welcome applications for the role of Apprentice Groundsperson. This is a ...
Curriculum Director – English and Maths
Location MAIDENHEAD
£40,000 – £48,000 pa We are seeking an inspirational and experienced individual to help lead our English and Maths ...
Location Henley on Thames
An excellent opportunity has arisen for two organised and enthusiastic individuals to join our small friendly company ...