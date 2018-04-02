Monday, 02 April 2018

Art studio celebrates anniversary

ART Jam Studio at 41 Prospect Street, Caversham, is celebrating its first anniversary on Sunday, April 8, with an open studio event.

Many instructors and tutors will be present to discuss their work and there will be a demonstration on the potter’s wheel.

Owner Sherrie Tuhy reports a successful first year with classes and courses becoming more popular as word gets around.

Courses and workshops are many and varied, from painting and drawing, sewing, silver jewellery making, knitting and crochet, bookbinding, glass fusing, copper foiling and lino printing, to name a few.

Regular sessions at Art Jam Studio include after-school clubs, birthday parties, and the much enjoyed painting and Pinot evenings for adults.

Pottery painting is available as a drop-in session every day during opening hours. Wide selections of pottery, including Easter eggs, are available to paint — ranging in price from £3 to £29 — and there is a full programme of workshops for children throughout the Easter holidays.

The studio is open from 10am to 5pm, Tuesday to Saturday, and by appointment on Sundays.

Call in or check online for details of classes and workshops and to book upcoming sessions.

For more information call 0118 321 8702, email info@artjamstudio.co.uk or visit the studio online at www.artjamstudios.co.uk

