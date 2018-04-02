Monday, 02 April 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Beautiful kitchens, hand-made in Henley

Beautiful kitchens, hand-made in Henley

SPRING is finally here and here at Griggs & Mackay we have been busy updating homes ready for sunnier days — as well as travelling to Paris to seek stylish homeware and accessories for our showroom and interiors shop in Caversham.

Whether you are looking for a new kitchen, bespoke cabinetry or accessories to complete your home, we are able to offer unique solutions which may not have been considered otherwise.

Our skilled designers and craftsmen are at your disposal to turn your hopes into life-enhancing reality.

Griggs & Mackay is all about a personal, friendly and exciting experience of creating your dream home.

We also offer an in-house sourcing service — making the most of our industry knowledge to find you the ideal furnishing solution!

We would like to invite you to our Spring Interiors events on Thursday, April 26, and Saturday, April 28 — join us for coffee, cake and exclusive offers on our new collections.

We’re looking forward to seeing you all there from 10am to 6.30pm! For more information about our bespoke kitchens and furniture, please visit www.griggsandmackay.com

Alternatively, email us at shop@griggsandmackay.
com, call our Caversham shop on 0118 946 1440 or our Henley workshop on (01491) 411714.

Keep It Local

Looking for a job?

Groundsman

Location READING

APPRENTICE GROUNDSPERSON The Oratory School welcome applications for the role of Apprentice Groundsperson. This is a ...

 

Operations Coordinators

Location Henley on Thames

An excellent opportunity has arisen for two organised and enthusiastic individuals to join our small friendly company ...

 

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33