Beautiful kitchens, hand-made in Henley

Monday, 02 April 2018
02/04/2018
SPRING is finally here and here at Griggs & Mackay we have been busy updating homes ready for sunnier days — as well as travelling to Paris to seek stylish homeware and accessories for our showroom and interiors shop in Caversham.
Whether you are looking for a new kitchen, bespoke cabinetry or accessories to complete your home, we are able to offer unique solutions which may not have been considered otherwise.
Our skilled designers and craftsmen are at your disposal to turn your hopes into life-enhancing reality.
Griggs & Mackay is all about a personal, friendly and exciting experience of creating your dream home.
We also offer an in-house sourcing service — making the most of our industry knowledge to find you the ideal furnishing solution!
We would like to invite you to our Spring Interiors events on Thursday, April 26, and Saturday, April 28 — join us for coffee, cake and exclusive offers on our new collections.
We’re looking forward to seeing you all there from 10am to 6.30pm! For more information about our bespoke kitchens and furniture, please visit www.griggsandmackay.com
Alternatively, email us at shop@griggsandmackay.
com, call our Caversham shop on 0118 946 1440 or our Henley workshop on (01491) 411714.
