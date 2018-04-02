Spring for new business base

Helping you find the right Mercedes
ARE you just starting out in business and struggling to run everything from home?
Is now the time to make that step into more professional separate business premises with all the benefits of storage and networking that would come along with that?
Selway Packaging is a well established family firm based in Caversham and we currently have office space and newly built business units available within our premises — so maybe you would like to join the other small businesses that currently work alongside our friendly firm? What our business units offer you:
• Secure office units with power outlets, heating, lighting, and basic broadband WiFi
• All-inclusive price from £200 per calendar month (no worrying about business rates, heating and lighting costs, etc)
• No long-term contract commitment
• Deliveries accepted plus forklift and pallet use
• Kitchen facilities available
• CCTV surveillance and fully alarmed warehouse
• Convenient location
• Parking
• Designer services available
Selway Packaging continues to offer quality packaging and flexible storage at competitive prices and we have a friendly experienced team delivering excellent service.
For more information, visit www.selway.co.uk or call 0118 946 2333.
