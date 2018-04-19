PET Country Supplies have been trading for more than 50 years in the village. We offer many years’ ... [more]
Thursday, 19 April 2018
19/04/2018
PET Country Supplies have been trading for more than 50 years in the village. We offer many years’ experience within the pet supplies market.
We cater for dogs, cats, wild birds, cage birds, small pets, goats, pigs, sheep, horses, cold water and tropical fish. We are proud sponsors of: the local Fish Volunteer Centre bus, dogs for the disabled and the Binfield Heath Dog Show.
Check out our fantastic price offers on our website every month at www.pet countrysupplies.co.uk or call 0118 972 3495.
Looking for a job?
Science Graduate Research Associate
Location Henley on Thames
Science Graduate Wanted! Research Associate (full-time) Accession Healthcare Consulting is a small and fast growing ...
Location HENLEY ON THAMES
LIVE-OUT FULL-TIME HOUSEKEEPER HENLEY-ON-THAMES An experienced full-time Housekeeper is required for a large country ...