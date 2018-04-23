Estate agent has been helping people move for past 20 years

DAVIS Tate Sonning Common have been helping people move in and around the village for nearly 20 years.

The office is headed up by senior office manager Julie Norman MNAEA MARLA, whom herself has lived locally for over 20 years, having been with Davis Tate for over 15 years.

Julie is pictured with sales and lettings negotiator Joanne Parker, financial consultant Richard Cluderay CeMAP and senior sales and lettings negotiator Melissa Edwards MNAEA outside Davis Tate’s office in Wood Lane.

As testament to their service, they’ve recently been voted best estate agent in Sonning Common for customer experience for two years running based on customer reviews from leading reviews website www.allagents.co.uk

The team support many local events throughout the year, and are delighted to soon be supporting the Peppard School and Peppard Revels event on Saturday, May 19, to celebrate the royal wedding (and watch the FA Cup final!).

This will take place from 3pm to 7pm at Peppard Top Common. A fun afternoon of activities is planned for the entire family, with music from Peppard School and local band Frisco Jaxx.

Come along and support the event, or pop into the office to meet Julie and the team.

