Monday, 23 April 2018
TOMALIN & Son was established in Henley in the late 1800s and bought by Alan Jones in 1952.
Now run by Bruce Jones, Alan’s grandson, his wife Claire, and their team Geoffrey Orme and Kris Phillips, they offer a funeral to suit your needs — from traditional to eco and traditional hearse, horsedrawn or motorbike.
Bruce says: “When we meet a family who need to arrange a funeral, our aim is to make the process as simple as possible for them.
“For many, their first time in our office is very daunting. We will take care of the entire process from dealing with the deceased, arranging the officials for the service, sorting out floral tributes and newspaper notices, through to the actual burial or cremation. The family are able to be involved throughout as much or as little as they are able to deal with at the time.”
Tomalin also offer pre-paid funeral plans via Golden Charter. These plans enable you to specify your wishes and pay for the service in advance, giving peace of mind for those left behind.
For more information, call in to the office on Reading Road or telephone (01491) 573370.
