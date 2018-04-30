Hair salon has seen team grow to five in 18 months

THE Marvellous Hair Company is celebrating being in Goring for more than 18 months.

Lorraine, who heads up the team based at number 2 The Arcade in the High Street, is delighted with the success of the salon and has seen the team grow to five members of staff.

These include a colour specialist, barber, precision stylist and an experienced hair-up designer. All the team have a range of skills and expertise.

For men the salon offers a traditional approach in a male-friendly setting, providing haircuts, shaves, beard and moustache trimming, ear and nasal waxing and colouring services.

For women it offers cuts, colour, hair-up/bridal hair and hair extensions.

All hair products used in the salon are also available to purchase.

Call the Marvellous Hair Company on (01491) 873160 for a free consultation or visit www.marvelloushair.co.uk