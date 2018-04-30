Hair salon has seen team grow to five in 18 months

Where local knowledge and national coverage combine
JACKSON-STOPS in High Street, Goring, is one of our offices covering the south of England and ... [more]
Monday, 30 April 2018
30/04/2018
THE Marvellous Hair Company is celebrating being in Goring for more than 18 months.
Lorraine, who heads up the team based at number 2 The Arcade in the High Street, is delighted with the success of the salon and has seen the team grow to five members of staff.
These include a colour specialist, barber, precision stylist and an experienced hair-up designer. All the team have a range of skills and expertise.
For men the salon offers a traditional approach in a male-friendly setting, providing haircuts, shaves, beard and moustache trimming, ear and nasal waxing and colouring services.
For women it offers cuts, colour, hair-up/bridal hair and hair extensions.
All hair products used in the salon are also available to purchase.
Call the Marvellous Hair Company on (01491) 873160 for a free consultation or visit www.marvelloushair.co.uk
Where local knowledge and national coverage combine
JACKSON-STOPS in High Street, Goring, is one of our offices covering the south of England and ... [more]
Summer’s here and our garden is open
THE Catherine Wheel is an 18th century alehouse located just two minutes’ walk from the Thames Path ... [more]
You’ll be floored by our level of service
BEACON Flooring is a family-run business with staff who have more than 60 years’ combined ... [more]
Looking for a job?
Location HENLEY ON THAMES
The Christ Church Community Centre in Henley is looking for a fit and enthusiastic General Assistant to join our small ...
Location Reading
Goring & Woodcote Medical Practice Admin Assistant Based at our Goring Surgery To start as soon as possible 20 hours ...
Location READING
CRICKET PROFESSIONAL September 2018 The Head Master is looking to appoint a talented and enthusiastic Sports ...