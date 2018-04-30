Where local knowledge and national coverage combine

Monday, 30 April 2018

JACKSON-STOPS in High Street, Goring, is one of our offices covering the south of England and providing a wide range of property services, writes director Tim Sherston.

Working in close partnership with the Newbury and London offices, we are the ideal starting point for you if you’re looking to buy or sell property in Berkshire and South Oxfordshire.

We market a choice of town and country houses for sale which includes period and character properties, listed buildings, new homes and country houses.

These range from apartments, cottages and farmhouses as well as barn conversions, equestrian properties, properties with land and waterside properties.

With one of the most experienced estate agency teams in Goring, we have excellent local knowledge and a well-established reputation in the Berkshire and Oxfordshire property market.

Our team has been involved in a wide variety of significant local property transactions from large country estates to pretty cottages.

Established in 1910, we have an enviable reputation for providing an excellent service to our clients.

The key to our success has been personal director-level service, high quality marketing and presentation, combined with both local knowledge and national connections.

For more information, call (01491) 871111 or visit www.jackson-stops.co.uk

Keep It Local

Looking for a job?

General Assistant

Location HENLEY ON THAMES

The Christ Church Community Centre in Henley is looking for a fit and enthusiastic General Assistant to join our small ...

 

Admin Assistant

Location Reading

Goring & Woodcote Medical Practice Admin Assistant Based at our Goring Surgery To start as soon as possible 20 hours ...

 

Cricket Teacher

Location READING

CRICKET PROFESSIONAL September 2018 The Head Master is looking to appoint a talented and enthusiastic Sports ...

 

