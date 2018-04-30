Where local knowledge and national coverage combine
JACKSON-STOPS in High Street, Goring, is one of our offices covering the south of England and ... [more]
Monday, 30 April 2018
30/04/2018
JACKSON-STOPS in High Street, Goring, is one of our offices covering the south of England and providing a wide range of property services, writes director Tim Sherston.
Working in close partnership with the Newbury and London offices, we are the ideal starting point for you if you’re looking to buy or sell property in Berkshire and South Oxfordshire.
We market a choice of town and country houses for sale which includes period and character properties, listed buildings, new homes and country houses.
These range from apartments, cottages and farmhouses as well as barn conversions, equestrian properties, properties with land and waterside properties.
With one of the most experienced estate agency teams in Goring, we have excellent local knowledge and a well-established reputation in the Berkshire and Oxfordshire property market.
Our team has been involved in a wide variety of significant local property transactions from large country estates to pretty cottages.
Established in 1910, we have an enviable reputation for providing an excellent service to our clients.
The key to our success has been personal director-level service, high quality marketing and presentation, combined with both local knowledge and national connections.
For more information, call (01491) 871111 or visit www.jackson-stops.co.uk
Where local knowledge and national coverage combine
JACKSON-STOPS in High Street, Goring, is one of our offices covering the south of England and ... [more]
Summer’s here and our garden is open
THE Catherine Wheel is an 18th century alehouse located just two minutes’ walk from the Thames Path ... [more]
You’ll be floored by our level of service
BEACON Flooring is a family-run business with staff who have more than 60 years’ combined ... [more]
Looking for a job?
Location HENLEY ON THAMES
The Christ Church Community Centre in Henley is looking for a fit and enthusiastic General Assistant to join our small ...
Location Reading
Goring & Woodcote Medical Practice Admin Assistant Based at our Goring Surgery To start as soon as possible 20 hours ...
Location READING
CRICKET PROFESSIONAL September 2018 The Head Master is looking to appoint a talented and enthusiastic Sports ...