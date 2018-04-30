Summer’s here and our garden is open

THE Catherine Wheel is an 18th century alehouse located just two minutes’ walk from the Thames Path in the picturesque village of Goring.

Set in the heart of an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, there are plenty of fantastic walking opportunities on our doorstep.

People have been drinking here for more than 350 years and we like to keep that as a priority. We are first and foremost a pub that serves Cask Marque real ales and excellent wines.

Recently, two exceptional chefs have joined our team and are redesigning our menu with exciting seasonal dishes.

Also, from May 4, our pizza maestro Mr Erik Bonetti returns from Bologne to fire up the garden pizza oven — a treat not to be missed.

We run a busy events programme throughout the year, with a monthly quiz, live music nights — we even have our own house band! — and a Catherine Wheel crib team.

We also support many local events during the year including our almost famous two-day music festival, Spinning the Wheel 2, in June.

We are open from noon to 11pm, Monday to Saturday, and from noon to 10.30pm on Sundays.

Food is available from noon to 3pm and 6pm to 9pm, Monday to Saturday, and from noon to 4pm on Sundays. Garden pizzas are available to eat in the pub, outside in the garden or to take away from 6pm to 9.30pm, Wednesdays to Fridays, and from 4pm to 9.30pm on Saturdays and Sundays.

Catherine Wheel landladies Katrena and Vanessa and their great team look forward to welcoming you.

For more information, call us on (01491) 842379 or visit www.tcwgoring.co.uk