Offering an exceptional level of service

AS estate agents go, you can’t get more local than local director James Elliott MNAEA MARLA, who heads up the founding office of Davis Tate.

James was born in Goring and continues to live locally and has been helping people buy and sell for over 18 years in the area, offering exceptional levels of service as a highly effective agent, winning and keeping a strong market share and working effectively with his team who support him.

Joining James are:

• Senior sales and lettings negotiator Matthew Eason MNAEA, who brings his qualifications and enthusiasm to estate agency

• Sales and lettings negotiator Sandy Massey-Thompson, who has lived in Goring for more than 30 years and is therefore a wealth of knowledge on the local area

• Client manager Sallie Scott who too lives locally and ensures sales progress smoothly

• Lettings administrator Kate Norris who offers her support to the lettings teams of Goring and Pangbourne

• Financial consultant Simon Martindale CeMAP who is able to offer financial services as needed to clients.

The office also focuses heavily on land and new homes in the area, with this being a specialism of James’s along with numerous local sponsorships and associations throughout the year.

If you’re looking to move house and want to be guided through the process by a team that are local, qualified and passionate about what they do, you could be in no better hands than with Davis Tate Goring.

For more information call (01491) 873456 or email goring@davistate.com

